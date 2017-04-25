Woman apprehended after bursting into Miami Gardens middle school

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has been apprehended after she ran into a Miami Gardens middle school.

7 Skyforce HD flew over the scene at Brentwood Middle School, located at Northwest 191st Street and 32nd Avenue, Tuesday morning.

According to the school board, the woman was running from her boyfriend and locked herself in a classroom.

She was quickly apprehended and hospitalized for a mental evaluation.

The school was not placed on lockdown during the incident.

