Woman allegedly kidnapped, raped by honeymooners shares ordeal

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who, police said, was abducted from a supermarket parking lot in Hialeah and raped at a nearby motel by a newlywed Georgia couple is sharing her side of the story.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, sat inside her attorney’s Coral Gables office, Monday, as she described the harrowing ordeal in her own words.

The 28-year-old woman said she had finished grocery shopping at the Publix located along the first block of East Second Avenue, on July 9, and was backing out of her parking spot when Timothy Lowe and Rashada Hurley pulled up next to her car.

“I thought I was just being robbed,” said the victim. “I could never believe in my life that, on top of being robbed and somebody being inside my car, that they were also going to take me.”

The victim said she rolled down her window when Hurley approached her vehicle, only to be hit in the head and knocked unconscious.

When she woke up, the woman said, she was a passenger in her own car and was choked, punched and held down by Hurley and Lowe, who, investigators said, were in town celebrating their honeymoon.

The victim’s credit card was used shortly after to rent a room at the Motel 6 along the 73rd block of Northwest 36th Street. “It’s my credit card to do this whole thing, which is terrible, because you never think that you would get pain, that you would be able to get raped,” she said as she broke down in tears.

The woman then described being raped by the couple. “When we went into the room, he did what he did first, and then she did what she did,” she said.

The victim said she was able to run out of the room when the couple was distracted. She ran out naked into the middle of the street, and a passer-by rendered aid and dialed 911.

Lowe and Hurley were arrested on unrelated charges, hours later, for public nudity after, police said, they walked into two stores with no clothes on, including a 7-Eleven where they stole two sodas. Cellphone video captured the nude couple walking down Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

The suspects were denied bond and remain behind bars.

