Woman accused of stealing iPad returns it to owner

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of stealing an iPad has returned it to its rightful owner, according to police.

The initial incident took place at a Deerfield Beach McDonald’s, near 39th Avenue and West Hillsboro Boulevard.

The woman was caught on camera swiping the device from another customer while in a restaurant, back in June.

According to police, the woman attached a note stating it was an honest mistake.

