Woman accused of sexually battering sister faces judge

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman accused of sexually battering her 14-year-old sister faced a judge, Thursday.

According to police, 21-year-old Marta San Jose, a foreign exchange student from Spain, and her late husband, 50-year-old Dale Leary, performed sex acts with San Jose’s 14-year-old sister.

On July 4, police responded to an attempted murder-suicide at their Cutler Bay home involving Leary and his ex-wife, Claudia.

A hose was found near the car, which police believe, was connected to its exhaust pipe in order to pump carbon monoxide into the vehicle. Leary died at the scene while his ex-wife survived and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Claudia has not been charged by police.

On Thursday, San Jose’s attorney said there was only one abuser: Dale Leary. “She was brought here at the age of 16,” said defense attorney Javier Viera. “She came here alone as a foreign exchange student to a country she didn’t know, didn’t know the language, didn’t have a relationship and was manipulated at such a young age by this Dale Leary. The evidence the prosecutor has, I believe, will demonstrate that she is the victim in this case.”

The State was expected to file formal charges against San Jose, but the hearing has since been rescheduled for July 22.

San Jose remains in jail.

