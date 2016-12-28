Woman accused of kidnapping, robbing victims appears in court

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman accused of kidnapping and robbery faced a judge, Wednesday.

Forty-Five-year-old Charice Hubbert faced a judge in court after police arrested her, Tuesday.

Police said she was caught on surveillance video, along with an accomplice, forcing a victim to withdraw money from a bank in Miramar.

Investigators are still searching for that second suspect.

If you have any information on this other suspect, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

