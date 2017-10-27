Woman accused of causing crash that killed Fort Lauderdale officer arrested

Police have arrested a woman who they allege caused a crash that killed a Fort Lauderdale Police detective.

Thirty-year-old Josely Lopez has been charged with DUI manslaughter and reckless driving.

Police said Lopez was speeding along a Coral Springs street when she slammed into Detective Christopher Sheehan’s Jeep in August of 2016.

Sheehan lost his life in the crash.

The detective was later honored by hundreds of colleagues before being laid to rest.

