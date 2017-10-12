Woman accepts plea deal in killing of federal agent

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman arrested for striking and killing a federal agent in 2016 has accepted a plea deal.

Jordana Rosales accepted the plea deal, Thursday, when she appeared in front of a judge.

Last January, officials said Homeland Investigator Scott McGuire and another agent hailed a cab in Miami. The cab stopped to pick them up when 23-year-old Jordana Rosales, a Florida International University student at the time, made what police said was a “wide U-turn” into the intersection.

According to an arrest report, instead of stopping, Rosales drove onto the sidewalk and plowed into both agents. Miami Beach Police said Rosales fled the scene.

The 2015 Mercedes was found in Brickell shortly afterwards.

McGuire eventually died from his injuries, leaving behind a wife and son.

In court, Thursday, Rosales apologized to McGuire’s family. “I know my actions have caused a lot of pain and suffering for a lot of people,” she said. “I’m here to take responsibility for it. I just want to apologize to the families that I hurt. I’m truly sorry. It’s been hard for me, and I know it’s been hard for them, and I know I can’t forgive myself.”

Rosales pleaded guilty to three of the five charges against her: vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. In the plea deal, Rosales did not plead guilty to DUI-related charges.

Rosales will be sentenced on Nov. 29 and faces four to 50 years in prison.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.