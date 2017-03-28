Woman, 2 children hospitalized after rollover crash in Sunrise

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a woman and two small children, including a 2-month-old baby, to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a rollover crash near the entrance to a park in Sunrise, Tuesday night.

According to Sunrise Police, the single vehicle crash took place inside Markham Park at 16001 W. State Road 84, at around 7:15 p.m.

7News cameras captured the overturned pickup truck involved in the wreck, as well as a mangled bicycle and a downed tree.

Investigators believe the woman clipped the tree, causing the vehicle to flip over.

Paramedics transported the victims by ground to Broward Health Medical Center in unknown condition.

The oldest child involved is only 2 years old. Police believe the woman is the children’s mother but have not confirmed that information.

Meanwhile, back at the scene of the crash, police closed the park’s entrance while they investigated.

Authorities are trying to determine whether or not speed played role in the accident.

