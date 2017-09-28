Witnesses: Sightseeing boat hits bridge in Downtown Miami, no injuries

MIAMI (WSVN) - A sightseeing boat in Downtown Miami sustained extensive damage after, witnesses said, it struck a bridge just as it was going under it, Thursday night.

According to witnesses, the sightseeing pirate ship, called “El Loro,” was crossing the bridge when the operators realized too late that the structure was too low.

Witnesses said there were five people on board at the time of the accident, but no one was hurt.

They did not specify which bridge the vessel was passing under.

The ship has since returned to port. 7News cameras captured the vessel with a broken mast.

“El Loro,” which is Spanish for “the parrot,” is run by Miami Aqua Tours out of Bayside.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.