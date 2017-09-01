Witnesses: Man found shot dead inside SUV in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a man was found fatally shot inside an SUV in Miami, Friday afternoon.

According to witnesses, a tow truck driver was removing a dark gray Infiniti QX 60, in the area of Northwest 71st Street and Fifth Court, when he discovered the body slumped over inside the vehicle.

Area residents told 7News the SUV had been parked at that spot since at least 11 a.m.

Miami Police said they were dispatched to the scene because of a possible shooting. They confirmed the victim is an adult male and that a homicide investigation is underway.

7News cameras captured an active police scene, as crime scene investigators roped off the area and searched for clues.

Police have shut down Northwest 71st Street near the location where the vehicle was parked, until Northwest 70th Street, while they investigate.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.