MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - A witness is speaking out about chasing after a trio of bandits he saw trying to break into a neighbor’s house before they would turn the tables on him and go on to attack a 13-year-old boy during a different home invasion.

According to police, the trio began at a home in Miami Shores at Northeast 10th Place and 105th Street and attempted to break inside. However, they were caught by Brett Firestone, the homeowner’s neighbor.

“I saw an individual hanging out of the south side window of the home,” Firestone said.

Firestone and his wife were on their way to work out when they saw they caught the trio. They called 911 while the subjects fled in a white Infiniti.

Firestone followed them in his own car and made it to Biscayne Boulevard, when they turned around and started driving toward him.

Did a three-point turn, and I was behind them, and they started coming directly at me in the vehicle,” Firestone said. “I was a little scared at that point. I thought they were going to ram me or shoot me or something.”

Eventually, the group got away. However, they soon targeted another home at Northwest 100th Terrace, at around 10 a.m.

At the time a 13-year-old boy and his 11-year-old sister were home alone at the time. The teen heard a commotion coming from the bedroom and walked in on the invasion.

“[He] heard the noise and commotion when they were trying to take the TV set off the wall, confronted the subject, and the subjects basically told him to be quiet, kind of punched him and pushed him in the closet,” said Miami Shores Police Chief Kevin Lystand.

The boy was not seriously hurt, but he was left shaken up.

“I don’t know what kind of individual would harm a juvenile or punch a 13-year-old. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” Lystand said.

If you have any information on these home invasions, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

