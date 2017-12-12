Witness takes stand in third trial for 1990 murder of ‘Baby Lollipops’

MIAMI (WSVN) - The trial for a woman accused of killing her young son in 1990 continued into its second day, Tuesday.

Ana Maria Cardona returned to the stand, telling her side of the story about what led to the death of her son Lazaro Figueroa, known to many as “Baby Lollipops.”

The 3-year-old boy’s body was found badly beaten on Miami Beach.

Cardona said that both she and her son were abused by her girlfriend Olivia Gonzalez.

“Yes, she shook him. She would abuse not only Lazaro, but all of us,” said Cardona, through a translator. “Olivia would abuse all of us. We are victims of Olivia.”

Cardona claimed that Gonzalez was solely responsible for the murder.

More witnesses for the defense also took the stand, Tuesday.

Margarita Volero told the court that while she and Gonzalez were both in Broward County Jail, Gonzalez admitted to beating the little boy.

“She said, ‘Yeah, yeah. I was about to hit him with a bat. So what? So what?'”

Gonzalez took a plea deal for her role in the child’s death. She served time in jail and is now free.

Cardona was sentenced to death twice for her alleged role in the boy’s death, but both convictions were overturned.

“I never stopped asking for my son,” said Cardona.

This is Cardona’s third trial. She faces life in prison.

