Witness fatally shoots teen robber during alleged holdup

MIAMI (WSVN) - Three teenagers attempted to rob a man walking down the street in Miami, Friday, but were thwarted when a witness opened fire on them, police said.

According to police, the teenagers tried holding up a man walking along Northwest 2nd Court and Northwest 79th Street, but a witness spotted the crime and opened fire.

One of the teenagers died in the hospital after being shot, police said. The other two teens were arrested, police said.

Marcel Bolanos and Steven Palacio, both 19, face charges of second degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police are trying to find the person who opened fire and stopped the robbery.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.