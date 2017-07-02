MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a crash that, witnesses said, left a female pedestrian dead along Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades Interchange, early Sunday.

A good Samaritan who stopped to help the victim said he witnessed the moment of impact. “So we were coming, driving home, and we witnessed a vehicle hit a pedestrian running across the Interstate,” said Yale Tiley.

7News cameras captured traffic speeding by an abandoned car with damage to the driver’s side front tire on the northbound lanes of the highway, near the Golden Glades Interchange, a significant clue for the Florida Highway Patrol troopers who rushed to the scene.

Tiley said he and his companions used their cellphone lights to search for the victim. “They continued on to drive. I’m sure maybe they’re in shock of some sort, didn’t realize what situation had happened,” he said. It kind of dawned on us, five to 10 seconds later, that maybe that was a person, so we had pulled off on the side of the exit here and decided to run back to the incident and find out what happened.”

FHP officials have not responded to 7News’ calls for comment.

As for the driver who, Tiley said, killed the woman, he said he can’t judge anyone on their reaction in a similar situation. He’s just glad he and his friends decided to stop.

“I don’t think anybody else witnessed what happened other than the drive that had actually hit the lady, so I think that we did the right thing.”

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim and have not confirmed whether or not they have made contact with the driver.

