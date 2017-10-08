Witness: Driver shot by police after running over officer in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died after, witnesses said, she ran over a police officer while fleeing the scene of a crash and was then shot by another officer, Sunday evening.

Police, however, have not confirmed this chain of events.

Crime scene investigators responded to the chaotic scene near 12th Street and Washington Avenue.

One witness said he saw a car crash turn into a hit-and-run. “She rear-ended it, and after she rear-ended it, she drove off,” said Michael Davis.

Davis said the driver hesitated but then changed her mind. “She actually drove off again and ran over a police officer, and after that, shots were fired,” he said.

Cellphone video captures the moment that, witnesses said, the woman accelerated and ran over the law enforcer. Moments later, gunshots can be heard in the background.

One woman who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera said she heard the terrifying ordeal escalate in seconds. “I heard five gunshots, and I saw the pigeons all flying away,” she said, “and then a crash.”

Update: Road closures along Collins Avenue and Washington Avenue from 11-13 Street. #Traffic https://t.co/gwTocH9wwt — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 8, 2017

Police did not confirm these witness accounts but did tell 7News the officer was hit by a car. They have not yet identified the injured officer or the driver.

Paramedics transported the officer to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Officials said the law enforcer suffered scrapes and lost consciousness.

Officials said the woman was also transported to JMH. “They were doing CPR,” said Davis.

Police said she later died from her injuries.

7News has learned that a second officer who was on patrol was the one who opened fire and struck the driver.

Davis said he is hopeful the officer is all right. “I asked him if he was OK, and he said he was OK, but it didn’t appear that way,” he said. “He wasn’t able to stand up or anything like that, but he was responsive.”

Police shut down Washington and Collins avenues, between 11th and 13th streets, while they investigate. They urged pedestrians and drivers to avoid the area.

The scene remained active late Sunday night.

Miami-Dade Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

