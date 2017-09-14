Wireless providers waive overage fees for Florida Irma victims; Sen. Nelson asks companies to issue rebates

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several cellphone companies are waiving overage fees for the victims of Hurricane Irma in Florida.

As thousands of people in Florida recover from the damage caused by Irma, T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T and Verizon are eliminating overage charges for their Florida customers to help them stay connected to their loved ones.

According to a press release from T-Mobile, the company will make it free for Florida customers to call and text from the United States to the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos, and they will also waive roaming fees on calls and texts for customers in the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos until Friday.

T-Mobile is also offering free calling, texting and unlimited data for Florida customers not on T-Mobile ONE (including MetroPCS customers) until Friday. T-Mobile ONE customers already have these features. The offer is good for the following area codes: 239, 305, 321, 352, 386, 407, 561, 689, 727, 754, 772, 786, 813, 850, 863, 904, 941, 954.

Sprint is waiving all text, call and data overage fees for Sprint, BoostMobile and Virgin Mobile customers in Florida until Friday as well. Sprint is also waiving all international call and text overage fees for customers in the U.S. to the Bahamas, and roaming voice and text overage charges for Sprint customers in the Bahamas. Customers can sign in to their My Sprint account to enable international calling before attempting to make a call.

Verizon will be giving postpaid Florida customers talk, text and data relief while prepaid customers receive an extra 3 GB of data until Friday.

AT&T also announced that they will be issuing credits and waiving additional fees to give unlimited data, talk and texts to wireless customers and unlimited talk and texts to prepaid customers in Florida. AT&T is also extending payment dates for impacted prepaid customers with voice and text service. Their offer is good through Sunday.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson is asking the country’s largest cable, telephone and internet providers to take it one step further. He sent a request to multiple companies, urging them to issue rebates for service interruptions to those affected by Hurricane Irma. He also asked them to impose a 60-day moratorium on late fees, sending his request by mail to the CEOs of AT&T, Comcast, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Charter Communications, Frontier Communications, Cox Enterprises, and CenturyLink.

