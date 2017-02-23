Winterfest Boat Parade holds award ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Participants and sponsors of the Winterfest Boat Parade attended the Captain’s Cup, Thursday night, to honor those who helped make the parade possible.

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade hosted the annual awards ceremony at the Broward County Convention Center.

The annual parade brings together dozens of boats all decked out in their holiday best, as they set sail along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale.

