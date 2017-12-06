Winterfest Boat Parade back in town for the holidays

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Boats are getting into tip top shape for a South Florida holiday tradition on the water.

Rob Kornahrens and his family has celebrated the holidays with the Winterfest Boat Parade for nearly 22 years.

“We have a lot of fans out there that like us, and we really put it all on the table when it comes to the boat parade,” Kornahrens said.

Their theme this year is “Broadway on the Waterways.”

“We’re decorating this year as a ‘Grease’ boat,” Kornahrens said, “so it’s going to be real exciting.”

The hard work started before Thanksgiving, and now they are just handling the final touches.

“Every year we just come up with a theme, and then we all figure out what the decorations are going to look like,” Kornahrens said.

Topped with a cut out of John Travolta’s character from “Grease,” music and dancing, Kornahrens knows how to make his boat stand out.

There are still grandstand tickets left for Winterfest.

And if you can’t make the parade, you can catch it here on 7. Our Winterfest special will air Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., on Christmas Day and again on New Year’s Day at 5 a.m. and noon.

