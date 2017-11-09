Winners of FIU’s Walk on Water competition break record

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida International University students tried to walk on water for their annual competition.

Forty FIU students worked for weeks to create special boat shoes to help them make it across the campus’ largest lake.

If they managed to make it across, not only did they get an “A” in their architecture class, but they also have a chance to win $1,000.

The winners this year have even more to brag about because they did it in the quickest time.

“To win, it feels amazing,” said Walk on Water winner Ana Moreno. “We never expected to win, so it’s just so much emotions and like happiness right now. It’s awesome.”

“It was just great. I didn’t even know I was breaking the record,” said Walk on Water winner Juan Vega. “I knew it was fast, but it was just a great accomplishment to be a record.”

This year, another race was added for non-FIU students, which drew international students from Mexico.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.