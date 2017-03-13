‘Wings For Wishes’ raises nearly $80K for Make-A-Wish Foundation

SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The South Miami community came together over chicken wings this weekend to raise thousands of dollars for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation’s Southern Florida chapter hosted their third annual “Wings For Wishes” event in South Miami, Saturday, emceed by 7’s very own Alex de Armas.

About 700 people turned out to the charity event at Sports Grill to enjoy food, drinks, music, and of course, chicken wings.

The main event at Wings for Wishes was a big chicken wing eating competition. The winning team, which consisted of four men, finished 25 wings in just 54 seconds.

This is why I do it 💙🌟 #WishChild #mycommunity #makeawish @makeawishsfla #wingsforwishes A post shared by Alex de Armas (@alexdearmaswsvn) on Mar 11, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

About $80,000 was raised at the event, meaning the Make-A-Wish Foundation Southern Florida can now grant the wish of 16 more children in our community.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit organization that arranges experiences described as “wishes” to children with life-threatening medical conditions.

For more information, visit sfla.wish.org.

