WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - The City of Wilton Manors honored a landmark LGBT rights event during its 18th annual Stonewall Parade and Festival, Saturday.

The event marks the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall riots, a series of violent demonstrations by members of the New York City gay community in response to a police raid at the Stonewall Inn bar, between June 28 and July 1, 1969.

So much love, friendship, solidarity at Wilton Manors Stonewall Parade & Festival. Honored to be part of this great #LGBTPrideMonth event pic.twitter.com/BhtAgJCcsP — D Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) June 17, 2017

Similar events were held at other LGBT-friendly cities across the country.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.