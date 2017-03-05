Wildfire engulfs 500 acres of land in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (WSVN) - According to the Florida Forest Service, a 500-acre fire engulfed both the north and south sides of Southwest Eighth Street in Miami from 137th Avenue to Krome Avenue, beginning at around 1 p.m.

Due to smoke from #grassfire, expect low to no visibility in surrounding areas north and south of SW 8 St between SW 137 Ave and Krome Ave. — MDFR (@MiamiDadeFire) March 5, 2017

According to Florida Forest Service – Everglades, the fire jumped Krome Avenue at around 2 p.m. and was threatening surrounding structures.

Fire officials say North & South sides of SW 8th st. impacted by fire from 137th Ave to Krome.. they're now saying it jumped Krome. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/em3GnDHp5B — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) March 5, 2017

Wow – check out these flames from West Miami-Dade brush fire – area of SW Eighth Street and 142nd Avenue. Video: @thefitchairman @wsvn pic.twitter.com/eVpC3FBtPK — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 5, 2017

12 fire rescue units were on the site as of 2 p.m. At this point the fire encompassed several square miles.

Officials explained that the high winds were making the fire difficult to control.

At around 5 p.m., officials closed Eighth Street from 137th Avenue to 177th Avenue. Officials advised drivers to use caution along Tamiami Trail (US-41) because smoke plumes pushed west.

At 6 p.m., it was unclear how much of the fire had been contained.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.