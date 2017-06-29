Wife turns in Davie man accused of running illegal dental office

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Davie Police have arrested a man accused of running an illegal dental office out of his home after they received a tip from the man’s wife.

Photos from Davie Police show an elaborate set up from a Davie home, including dental supplies, equipment and a full examination room.

The set up is said to belong to 52-year-old John Collazos.

“Mr. Collazos has continued to practice dentistry without a license in the State of Florida,” said Davie Police Capt. Dale Engle. “He’s putting people at risk. The conditions that he’s treating these people are not sanitary.”

However, to make matters interesting, this is not the first time Collazos has been accused of this. In 2012, he was accused of practicing dentistry without a license out of a warehouse.

Police said he is still on probation for that.

“I don’t think people really understand how serious it is,” Engle said. “He’s using equipment that’s not sanitary on unknowing victims.”

Police said Collazos’ wife turned him in after a fight.

“This time, I think she was the victim of domestic violence and there may be some other marital issues that prompted her to call the police,” Engle said.

Collazos’ wife told police he sees seven or eight patients a week.

“I think he’s praying on people who may be here in the country illegally and taking their money and providing a service that he’s not supposed to be practicing,” Engle said.

Collazo now faces a long list of charges.

