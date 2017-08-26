HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman has died from injuries she sustained when, police said, she and her husband were struck near a Wal-Mart in Homestead by a driver who fled from the scene, Saturday afternoon.

According to Homestead Police, the victims were each riding their own motorcycle in the area of Southwest 137th Avenue and 288th Street when they were struck, at around 2 p.m.

Investigators said the subject was leaving the Wal-Mart parking lot when he crashed with both motorcyclists. He then drove away from the scene.

Paramedics airlifted the couple to Jackson South Community Hospital, where the female victim died from her injuries and her husband remains in stable condition.

Meanwhile, area residents directed police officers on the driver’s whereabouts. Officers apprehended him in a nearby parking lot.

Police identified the deceased victim as 48-year-old Reina Castaneda and the driver as 80-year-old Miguel Ortiz

Saturday evening, traffic homicide detectives were questioning Ortiz. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death.

