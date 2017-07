MIAMI (WSVN) - Wine lovers, rejoice! Whole Foods is hosting a wine sale this weekend.

On Friday, the supermarket chain began offering 20 percent off wines listed on its “Sommelier Selects” list.

Sale prices range from about $8 to $20. The prices include canned wines and roses.

The sale ends on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.