White supremacist Richard Spencer asks to speak at University of Florida

GAINESVILLE Fla. (WSVN) — Richard Spencer, a white supremacist and self-proclaimed leader in the White Nationalist movement may be speaking at the University of Florida in September.

Spencer has said his organization, the National Policy Institute, is an “independent organization dedicated to the heritage, identity, and future of people of European descent in the United States.”

In a letter to the school community, University President W. Kent Fuchs said no group asked for or sponsored Spencer’s speaking engagement, but the university is still obligated to let him appear since his organization reserved space at the school for the event.

“This organization is unaffiliated with the university, and no student groups or other groups affiliated with the university are sponsoring this speech. This event is not finalized, and it is still under discussion,” Fuchs wrote. “While this speaker’s views do not align with our values as an institution, we must follow the law, upholding the First Amendment not to discriminate based on content and provide access to a public space.”

The event — if it happens — is scheduled to take place on Sept. 12.

Those opposed to the visit have already taken to social media to protest Spencer’s visit.

