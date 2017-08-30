White nationalists threaten legal action after UF denies event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — The University of Florida may have a legal problem on its hands after the school denied a prominent white nationalist space for an event.

The National Policy Institute — the group headed by white nationalist Richard Spencer — is threatening legal action after UF refused to rent it space on campus for an event next month.

The UF president says the university is prepared to defend its decision, which came after recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

