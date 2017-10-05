White nationalist Richard Spencer to speak at UF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) – White nationalist Richard Spencer is scheduled to speak at the University of Florida, after the school changed its stance on allowing the event on campus.

Richard Spencer will appear Oct. 19 at the Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.

UF leadership has denounced Spencer’s rhetoric, but as a state entity, it must allow the free expression of all viewpoints.

Spencer led the large group of demonstrators who carried torches in Charlottesville earlier this year. Clashes with counter-protestors a day later lead to the death of one woman.

