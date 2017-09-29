Where to score freebies on National Coffee Day

(WSVN) - Coffee lovers rejoice! It’s National Coffee Day and that can only mean one thing — free coffee.

A number of stores are dishing out deals for the Sept. 29 holiday.

Dunkin Donuts is offering a free medium cup of coffee with the purchase of another coffee of equal or larger size.

Cinnabon customers can get a free 12-ounce cup of coffee with no purchase required.

Every customer at Einstein Bros. Bagels and Wawa can get a free coffee, no strings attached.

Members of the 7-Eleven 7Rewards app will get a coupon for a free coffee of any size.

And last but not least, Krispy Kreme will be celebrating National Coffee Weekend, with free hot or iced coffee from Friday to Sunday.

