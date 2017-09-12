Where to get ice in South Florida

(WSVN) - Below is a list of locations that will be offering ice. This list will be updated as information becomes available.
Miami-Dade County
Miami Gardens residents can get ice at several drive-thru locations beginning Tuesday at 1:30 p.m:
- Vista Verde Park
21001 NW 39th Avenue
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Bunche Park
15600 Bunche Park Drive
Miami Gardens, FL 33054
- Holy Family Episcopal Church
18501 NW 7th Avenue
Miami Gardens, FL 33169
- Betty T. Ferguson Complex
3000 NW 199th Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
You must bring your own containers and proof of residency. There is a limit of 20 pounds per household and it is on a first come, first served basis. The locations are drive-thru only. Walk-ups will not be permitted.
