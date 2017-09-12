Where to get ice in South Florida

(WSVN) - Below is a list of locations that will be offering ice. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Miami-Dade County

Miami Gardens residents can get ice at several drive-thru locations beginning Tuesday at 1:30 p.m:

  • Vista Verde Park
    21001 NW 39th Avenue
    Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • Bunche Park
    15600 Bunche Park Drive
    Miami Gardens, FL 33054
  • Holy Family Episcopal Church
    18501 NW 7th Avenue
    Miami Gardens, FL 33169
  • Betty T. Ferguson Complex
    3000 NW 199th Street
    Miami Gardens, FL 33056

You must bring your own containers and proof of residency. There is a limit of 20 pounds per household and it is on a first come, first served basis. The locations are drive-thru only. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

