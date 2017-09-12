Where to get ice in South Florida

(WSVN) - Below is a list of locations that will be offering ice. This list will be updated as information becomes available.

Miami-Dade County

Miami Gardens residents can get ice at several drive-thru locations beginning Tuesday at 1:30 p.m:

Vista Verde Park

21001 NW 39th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Bunche Park

15600 Bunche Park Drive

Miami Gardens, FL 33054

Holy Family Episcopal Church

18501 NW 7th Avenue

Miami Gardens, FL 33169

Betty T. Ferguson Complex

3000 NW 199th Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

You must bring your own containers and proof of residency. There is a limit of 20 pounds per household and it is on a first come, first served basis. The locations are drive-thru only. Walk-ups will not be permitted.

