‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ riders spend day reclaiming impounded vehicles

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after they took to the streets on motor bikes and all-terrain vehicles, the “Wheels Up, Guns Down” protest riders are now heading to tow yards to reclaim their impounded vehicles.

Motor bikes and ATVs could be seen locked behind a fence at Mac’s Towing Service in Dania Beach. The vehicles were allegedly used by riders who swarmed the streets for the protest meant to push for an end to gun violence. However, officers said, the ride poses more of a danger than it does in sending a positive message.

By day’s end Monday, officers had made over a dozen arrests, confiscated over 70 vehicles and handed out dozens of tickets. Four guns were also confiscated.

Now several of the riders are making a return to pick up their vehicles.

“We’re told in the previous years, they’re only taking dirt bikes and four-wheelers ’cause they’re off-road terrain vehicles, which I understand, I didn’t bring my dirt bike for that reason,” said Elyja Rivera. “I didn’t bring a dirt bike. None of my buddies brought a dirt bike.”

Rivera and his friends came all the way from Naples to participate in the event when police impounded their vehicles. Now, he is waiting to reclaim his bike from Downtown Towing.

“We were all compliant, none of us were rude. Got off all our bikes, took all our keys,” Rivera said. “They all sat us down, ran all of our plates, license — all of it. None of us had stolen bikes. No dirt bikes were with us in the group.”

Other bikes were taken to Midtown Towing in Miami. “I [was] working 14, 16 hours yesterday,” said one employee.

Midtown Towing told 7News that the vehicle owners have up to 35 days to reclaim their vehicles. If they don’t make it in time, their bikes will be crushed.

All in all, many of the riders said the potential for injury and arrest was worth the risk.

