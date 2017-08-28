Wheelchair-bound man found dead in 6 inches of water

PALMETTO, Fla. (WSVN) — A man confined to a wheelchair drowned in a flooded central Florida street Sunday after his wheelchair apparently tipped over in the water.

Fox 13 reports that the man was found face down on the street, which was flooded with about 6 inches of water. Paramedics were unable to resuscitate the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said there were no signs of foul play, but the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s office.

Authorities did not identify the man pending notification of next of kin, but said he was 61 years old.

Heavy rains over the weekend flooded dozens of homes in the area, and forced several road closures.

