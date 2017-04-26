Weston mayor warns parents about hoax kidnapping calls

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Police are warning South Florida resident and parents about a kidnapping call hoax.

City of Weston Mayor Daniel J. Stermer held a news conference, Wednesday afternoon, to respond to several hoax abduction calls that have occurred within the city.

According to officials, relatives of at least three teens who attend Cypress Bay High School have been victims of these calls.

The caller allegedly calls the victims and said that they have kidnapped their son or daughter. That’s when they demand money, which is to be deposited to a Puerto Rican bank account.

“This is not only a localized situation here in the City of Weston, this is occurring across our county, across the state and across the nation,” Stermer said.

If you receive a call like this, police said not to share the name of your loved ones with the caller. Instead. Request to speak with the victim directly or try to reach the victim on another phone or through social media.

Officials advised to refrain from sending money or agreeing to meet the caller.

