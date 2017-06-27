Weston man rewarded for generosity with new car

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - United Way of Broward County surprised Lawrence Weisman from Weston with a new car, Tuesday.

Weisman, an AT&T employee, received a 2017 Honda CR-V after donating to the organization for the past eight years through his company’s “employee giving campaign.”

“I’m actually shaken a little bit,” said Weisman. “I didn’t expect anything like this.”

Every year, residents from Broward County that donate a minimum of $260 to the organization are entered into a drawing to win a car.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.