Weston man caught shoplifting at grocery store while buying lottery ticket

WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A shoplifter was caught on camera stuffing several grocery items inside his clothing before attempting to buy a lottery ticket at a local supermarket.

The theft was caught on surveillance video, which showed a man stuffing pints of ice cream, a sandwich and several detergent pods into his jacket.

Cameras caught the man walking by the customer service counter, but instead of paying for the items, he bought a lottery ticket.

According to store employees the man then dropped all the items on the floor but managed to get away with a few detergent pods.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

