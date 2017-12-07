Western High School temporarily evacuated after hazmat situation

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Western High School was evacuated, Thursday, after a reported hazmat situation.

School officials said the students were evacuated as a precaution while hazmat crews worked to determine what’s going on. Just before 12:40 p.m., students were seen going back into the building.

According to Davie Fire Rescue, there was an odor in a hallway near a computer lab. Crews checked out four patients who complained of shortness of breath. However, no transports were made.

7Skyforce HD captured video of students crowding the football field as they waited for the all-clear.

