DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students at a South Florida school played host to a robotics competition, Saturday.

Western High School in Davie hosted the first Tech Challenge Championship.

Student teams developed robots to compete with, and against, other teams in qualifying competitions.

Next week, the winners will advance to another robotics competitions in West Palm Beach, where they’ll compete against teams from other states.

