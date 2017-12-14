Westbound Sunrise Boulevard in Lauderhill closed due to paint spill

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A portion of Sunrise Boulevard has been closed due to a paint spill, Thursday.

Officers closed the westbound lanes of Sunrise Boulevard between Northwest 31st Street and 34th Avenue.

#Traffic Alert. Westbound Sunrise Blvd between NW 31 Ave & NW 34 Ave closed due to Truck that dumped paint all over roadway. In front of SWAP Shop @TotalTrafficMIA #BreakingNews @LauderhillFDPIO @LPDPIO pic.twitter.com/TXfMw4qoej — LauderhillFDOpsChief (@LHFireOPSChief) December 14, 2017

Police said a car collided with a tractor trailer that was carrying commercial-grade paint, causing it to spill onto the street.

The lanes were closed as crews cleaned the mess, but they have since reopened.

