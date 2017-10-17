West Palm Beach residents discover racial slurs written on apartment walls

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a West Palm Beach apartment complex were outrage after they discovered messages of hate written on their walls.

Twenty-six-year-old Curtis Daley, a resident at the Colony Park Apartments discovered the racial slur spray-painted on three floors of the building.

“To walk out and see this and it’s like they’re trying to force you out, but they’re not going to force us out. If anything it makes us want to stay more,” Daley said.

One message reading, “GET OUT.”

And even though the messages are now covered with paint Daley says he never thought he would come home to see the ‘N” word splattered across his community.

