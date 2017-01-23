West Miami Police searching for runaway teen

WEST MIAMI, Fla. (WSVN) — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 14-year-old girl who, they said, ran away from home.

According to West Miami Police, Stephanie Torralbas was last seen along the 5800 block of Southwest 15th Street, Sunday morning.

Investigators said the teen stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds and has brown hair that was braided at the time she went missing. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and jeans.

Police said she was last seen with her boyfriend, identified as Joan Depaz.

Authorities urged anyone with information about Torralbas’ whereabouts to call West Miami Police Detective Rosario at 305-266-0530.

