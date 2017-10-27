Wesley Matthews Elementary principal arrested for DUI

MIAMI (WSVN) - The principal at Wesley Matthews Elementary was arrested for driving under the influence.

Police arrested Deborah Darbonne on a DUI charge from an incident on July 21.

Darbonne has been with the school district for 23 years.

In a statement, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said, “Although this is a non-school related incident, the district still holds all employees to a high standard of professionalism. While we await the court’s disposition, the employee has been removed from the regular school setting and administratively reassigned. If the courts conclude that the employee has violated any law, we will take all appropriate disciplinary action.”

