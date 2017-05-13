FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some South Florida organizations teamed up to bring community outreach at a South Florida park, Saturday, in recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The second annual OCP2 Wellness Day took place at Central Broward Regional Park in Fort Lauderdale. The free event, organized by One Community Partnership and the United Way of Broward County, provided a day of fun for families.

“It is very important to get mental health checked. we need to raise awareness in the community, and work against this stigma,” said Gretchen Rovira, ‎Family Outreach Coordinator at South Florida Wellness Network, Inc. “There’s a lot of stigma in the community. There’s nothing wrong when you ask for help.”

The event featured several activities, including yoga, Zumba, nutrition tips, live music and raffles.

