Weather conditions prompt flight cancellations at South Florida airports

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Both Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport have announced numerous flight delays and cancellations due to cold weather, Wednesday.

FLL has canceled 18 flights due to weather conditions along the East Coast, according to a tweet from the airport’s official Twitter.

“Our flight was canceled,” said a child waiting at Miami International Airport. “Frustrated. I want to see my mom.”

We encourage travelers to check their flight status before coming to the airport. #FLL https://t.co/sGrxEudLe4 pic.twitter.com/Vqn30PuFMp — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 4, 2018

“We have 103 arrival delays and 75 departure delays. Some of the delays are more than four hours in length,” said the tweet.

MIA has experienced 17 arrival delays, two departure delays and 22 flight cancellations.

“Trying to go to Boston. Luckily we have a place to stay,” said a traveler. “We’re staying at my sister-in-law’s family’s place, but we want to get home to our dogs and our kitties. It’s been a long week in the sun.”

#WeatherAdvisory: Severe weather due to #Grayson is causing cancellations starting tonight. Please follow up with your airline for flight info. pic.twitter.com/VzcyF4auPt — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) January 3, 2018

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before arriving to the aiport.

