‘We will not stop working’: FPL vows to quickly restore Florida power

MIAMI (WSVN) - Post-Irma woes continue for the millions of Floridians who remain without power. However, Florida Power and Light has made it their mission to restore power as quickly as possible.

A convoy of utility trucks was a welcome sight for plenty of residents left in the dark. “I can promise you that we will not stop working until the lights are back on for every single customer,” said FPL President and CEO Eric Silagy.

Crews have been working since Monday, to restore power for more than 2 million customers without power in South Florida after Hurricane Irma. “We have thousands of men and women that are already out on the field and they are restoring power,” said Silagy.

FPL and utility companies across the U.S. have partnered in order to efficiently and quickly restore power. 7SkyForce HD was over Hallandale Beach, where hundreds of trucks were using Gulfstream Park as a staging area.

In Miami, trucks were seen deploying from the Magic City Casino. Over in Sunrise, the BB&T Center was the home base for crew members, who were sleeping at the center since Thursday.

The message is clear, however: They’re ready to respond.

FPL has asked those without power to continue to be patient. “Even though we are restoring power, people need to be prepared for some prolonged and extended outages,” said Silagy. “There are pockets of some real destruction.”

Crews have been working 16-hour days, and many hail from Wisconsin, Michigan and North Carolina.

FPL has also warned customers to be aware of scammers and fake employees. For more info on spotting fake FPL employees, click here.

