Wawa to hold grand opening for stores in Fort Lauderdale, Parkland

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - In case you haven’t been able to experience a Wawa grand opening, two more stores will be opening in Fort Lauderdale and Parkland.

Wawa has announced that a new location in Parkland, located at 7705 N. State Road 7, will be opening on Thursday at 8 a.m., and a second location, located at 2620 W. Broward Blvd. in Fort lauderdale, will open the following Thursday at 8 a.m.

According to the Sun Sentinel, the store will offer free coffee, cheap gas and other giveaways at the grand openings.

The popular gas station and convenience store chain has a cult-like following in the Northeast, and is known for their custom hoagie sandwiches and friendly service.

These two stores are just some of the 50 South Florida locations the chain plans to have up and running in the next five years. Three more stores in Broward are scheduled to open in the next two months.

