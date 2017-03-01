Wawa announces more locations slated for Broward, Miami-Dade

(WSVN) - After fans of Wawa went wild upon hearing that the chain would be coming down to South Florida, the popular chain has announced more locations in the pipeline.

If you were unaware, Wawa, the beloved family owned chain of convenience stores known for its delicious sandwiches, coffee and mac ‘n’ cheese, is one of the only convenience stores in the country with a cult-like following.

Last week, the chain surprised fans when the company announced March 23 as the grand-opening date for its first three stores in South Florida.

Although these three stores have yet to be announced, Wawa’s website states that stores in West Palm Beach, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach and Palm Springs will be opening in the spring, and a Vero Beach store is set to open in the summer.

According to the Sun Sentinel, Wawa will be coming to Davie, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Parkland, Sunrise, Greenacres, and, most recently announced, Margate.

In early February, the Margate City Commission unanimously approved plans to build a Wawa at the southeast corner of the intersection of North State Road 7 and Copans Road.

A Miami Gardens location is also said to be in the works, with more locations in the county planned. The company says they will open 50 locations in Southeast Florida over the next five years.

According to a spokesperson, the beloved chain hopes to open most of their Broward County locations by the end of 2017, with Miami-Dade following in 2018.

