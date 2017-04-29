KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three boaters are crediting their iPhone’s voice-activated personal assistant with helping them contact police after their vessel sank off the coast of Key Biscayne, Saturday.

The passengers said the boat began taking on water and went under so fast they were unable to put on their life jackets. They had to grab a cooler to stay afloat.

Fortunately, authorities said, one of them had the technology they needed to call for help. “They had an iPhone 7, which is waterproof, but they couldn’t touch the screen, so they used Siri to call 911, and that’s how we received the call,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesperson James Barrett.

A U.S. Coast Guard chopper team found the group first and dropped in a diver to stay with the group until a Miami-Dade Police boat arrived.

