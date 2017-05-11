Watercraft rider injured after striking wave in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man on a watercraft was transported to the hospital after he was caught up in a big wave.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene near Government Cut in Miami Beach, Thursday afternoon.

According to fire rescue, the man was injured due to the big wave and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Officials said he broke his leg in two places but is expected to be OK.

