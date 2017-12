DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An old water well burst in Dania Beach, causing some flooding in a residential neighborhood, Thursday evening.

The rupture sent water into the street along Southwest 40th Avenue near 54th Street.

The well was no longer being used at the time it burst.

The water in area homes was not affected.

