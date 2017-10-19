Water warning issued for Surfside, Collins Park beaches

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A water warning was issued for two South Florida beaches due to sanitary problems.

Officials have advised swimmers to stay out of the water at Surfside Beach because unsafe levels of fecal bacteria has been detected.

The area affected is along Collins Avenue and 93rd Street.

Collins Park Beach, along 21st Street, is also off-limits.

The warnings will be lifted once the health department has two consecutive acceptable test results.

